Central African Republic Humanitarian Dashboard (January - March 2022)

The humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic (CAR) has deteriorated, pushing entire segments of the country´s population into extremely precarious conditions. According to the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, 3.1 million people, or 63 per cent of the population need humanitarian assistance and protection, a level not seen in five years. 45 per cent of the population are severely food insecure, the third highest percentage in the world after Yemen and South Sudan. As of 31 March, 650,000 people are internally displaced. As the Central African Republic struggles to cope with the profound consequences of years of violence, the first warning signs of the increase in the price of food and basic necessities are becoming visible and will weigh heavily on the survival capacities of the most vulnerable populations.