Central African Republic : Humanitarian Dashboard (January - March 2021)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

During the first quarter of 2021, humanitarian actors in the Central African Republic managed to provide assistance to 1.2 million people in an increasingly volatile security context. The upsurge in armed conflicts and intercommunal violence since mid-December have had a multiplier effect on forced or preventive movements of communities already weakened by years of conflict. As of 30 April, nearly 730,000 people were internally displaced, the majority with host families or in more than 120 sites. Humanitarian aid helped mitigate the immediate effects of food insecurity and malnutrition, provide people with shelter, water, hygiene and health services, and protect an increasingly vulnerable population.