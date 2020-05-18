Central African Republic: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - March 2020)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The humanitarian situation remains complex. The majority of the population needs humanitarian assistance and protection, while 1 out of 4 Central Africans had to leave their homes. CAR remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. From January to April, 121 incidents affected humanitarian personnel (i.e one incident per day on average), with 2 humanitarian workers killed and 8 injured.

Despite this challenging operating environment, approximately 762,000 people have benefitted from lifesaving assistance in at least one sector of intervention.