Central African Republic Humanitarian Dashboard (January - June 2022)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Despite security and logistical challenges, humanitarian actors provided life-saving assistance to 1.2 million people in the first half of 2022, representing 60 per cent of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target, with 42 per cent of funding. During the same period in 2021, 1.4 million people were assisted (76 per cent of the 2021 HRP target) with a funding level of 51 per cent of the 2021 HRP.

The persistent shortage of fuel all over the country has limited humanitarian access that was already restricted by ongoing hostilities, the presence of explosive devices and physical access constraints to some areas.

For the second half of the year, the mobilization of funds remains imperative to sustain the results achieved, respond to the consequences of the crisis and to counter the double effect of the fuel shortage on the costs of humanitarian interventions and essential goods.