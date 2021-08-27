Central African Republic : Humanitarian Dashboard (January - June 2021)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

In the first half of 2021, humanitarian actors in the Central African Republic provided lifesaving, multisectoral assistance to 1.4 million people in an increasingly volatile security context. The upsurge in armed conflicts and intercommunal violence since mid-December 2020 has had a multiplier effect on forced or preventive movements of communities already weakened by years of conflict. As of July 31, 691,000 people were internally displaced, the majority staying with host families or displacement sites. Humanitarian assistance helped to mitigate the immediate effects of food insecurity and malnutrition, supported people with shelter, water, hygiene services and health care and protected an increasingly vulnerable population.