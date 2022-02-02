CAR
Central African Republic: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2021)
HUMANITARIAN SITUATION
In 2021, humanitarian actors in the Central African Republic provided humanitarian assistance to 1.8 million people. Despite growing insecurity and new risks, including explosive devices, humanitarian actors intensified their response through a multi-sectoral approach, resulting in reduced vulnerabilities and protection of a population increasingly worn out by the conflict.
