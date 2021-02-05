Central African Republic: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2020)

In 2020, humanitarian actors assisted 1.6 million people, 88% of the people targeted for emergency activities. This includes mitigating the immediate effects of food insecurity and malnutrition, providing shelters, water and hygiene services to populations displaced by armed clashes and natural disasters and protecting the most vulnerable. The humanitarian community relied on the air and road cargo services which transported 3,243 MT of goods and nearly 9,000 passengers by humanitarian aircraft to the most remote and hard to reach areas of the country.