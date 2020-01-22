22 Jan 2020

Central African Republic: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The humanitarian situation remains complex. The majority the population is in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, while 1 out of 4 Central Africans had to leave their homes. CAR remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. 306 incidents affected humanitarian personnel during the year, with 5 humanitarian workers killed and 42 injured. Despite this challenging operating environment, emergency humanitarian assistance was provided to approximately 1.1 million people in at least one sector of intervention.

