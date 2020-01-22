Central African Republic: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2019)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The humanitarian situation remains complex. The majority the population is in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, while 1 out of 4 Central Africans had to leave their homes. CAR remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. 306 incidents affected humanitarian personnel during the year, with 5 humanitarian workers killed and 42 injured. Despite this challenging operating environment, emergency humanitarian assistance was provided to approximately 1.1 million people in at least one sector of intervention.