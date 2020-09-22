Central African Republic: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - August 2020)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The humanitarian situation remains dire. 2.6 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection, while 1 out of 4 Central Africans had to leave their homes. CAR remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. From january to august, 267 incidents affected humanitarian personnel, with 2 humanitarian workers killed and 20 injured.

Despite the challenging operating environment, humanitarian actors under the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan have been able to assist 1,332,726 people with lifesaving assistance in at least one sector of intervention.