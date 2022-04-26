Central African Republic: Food security snapshot, Projection Update April - August 2022

Overview

About 2.2 million people in the Central African Republic (CAR) are projected to experience high levels of acute food insecurity classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse between April and August 2022 due to conflict, population displacement and high food prices. The projection corresponds to the lean period in most agro-climatic zones of the country. During this lean period, in the absence of food assistance, it is estimated that 13% of the population is likely to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). In the capital, Bangui, more than 153,000 people are in high acute food insecurity (Phase 3 and 4 of the IPC). These figures remain among the highest in the CAR, confirming the persistence of a high prevalence of acute food insecurity in the central African nation.

Sub-prefectures with a very high prevalence of food insecurity include Obo, Zémio, Bakouma, Bangassou, Gambo, Rafai, Kaga-bandoro, Bocaranga, Bossemtélé, Bozoum, Koui and Ngaoundaye with populations in situations of acute food insecurity ranging from 65% to 75% of the total population in Crisis and Emergency. Of the 22 areas classified as IPC Phase 4, the sub-prefectures of Bocaranga, Koui, Ngaoundaye and Obo record at least 30% of the population in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). The other sub-prefectures classified in IPC Phase 4 record between 20 and 25% of the people in Emergency. These include Bamingui, Alindao, Mingala, Satéma, Zangba, Bambouti, Zémio, Bria, Dékoa, Mala, Bakouma, Ouango, Kaga-Bandoro, Bakala, Ippy, Kouango, Batangafo, Kabo and Bozoum. The most affected households are those living in conflict zones where crops are looted or the people forced to move, disrupting their livelihoods. Areas with a high presence of displaced persons and those with significant numbers of returnees also face high acute food insecurity due to pressure on livelihoods.