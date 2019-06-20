Central African Republic - Food insecurity (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2019)

Food insecurity remains a major concern in the Central African Republic despite a reduction in the number of people in an emergency phase. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published on 18 June, 41% of the population, some 1.8 million, are severely food insecure. The situation is driven by household food shortages which are typical of the lean season, but have been exacerbated by the restriction of movement for security reasons, limiting access to fields and to agricultural activities. Acute food insecure populations are mainly found in areas with a high concentration of displaced people such as Bria, Rafai, Kaga-Bandoro, Obo and Zémio, and their respective prefectures (Haute Kotto, Mbomou and Haut Mbomou). The level of humanitarian food and nutrition assistance delivered throughout the country must be sustained to reduce the number of people who are severely food insecure.