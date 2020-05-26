Central African Republic - Food insecurity (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2020)

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), published in May 2020, 2.36 million people (51% of the total population) are highly food insecure (emergency phase 3+).

Food insecurity is driven by ongoing conflicts, limited access to fields and agricultural activities, forced displacements and food shortages that are typical during the lean season.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation with market disruptions and significant increase in food prices. The most affected prefectures are Bangui, Ouham Pendé, Ouham and Ouaka. Humanitarian food and nutrition assistance remains vital throughout the country.