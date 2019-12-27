Central African Republic: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - December 6, 2019
SITUATION
Persistent conflict and insecurity has left more than 600,000 people internally displaced across CAR and forced more than 593,000 people to flee to neighboring countries as refugees, according to the UN.
Though security improvements allowed more than 355,000 Central Africans to return to their places of origin between January and July, organized armed group (OAG) activities continue to drive new displacements in conflict-affected areas.
Approximately 1.6 million people in CAR will likely face Crisis (IPC 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity through April 2020, according to a November IPC analysis.* The IPC analysis projects that seasonal depletion of food stocks and insecurity may cause the number of people facing Crisis or worse outcomes to increase to 2.1 million from May to August.
Despite the ongoing harvest, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that conflict in northern and northeastern CAR, as well as recent flooding in Bangui, Basse-Kotto,
Ombella-Mpoko, Ouaka, and Ouham prefectures since October, will contribute to elevated food assistance needs in some areas.
The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for CAR reports that approximately 1.3 million Central Africans will likely require assistance to treat and prevent malnutrition in 2020, including nearly 50,000 children under five years of age suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).
Response
With support from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP), the UN World Food Program (WFP) distributes emergency food assistance to nearly 200,000 food-insecure internally displaced persons, vulnerable host community members, and returnees affected by conflict and insecurity in CAR. Through FFP contributions, WFP also provides school meals for vulnerable children. Additionally, FFP supports nongovernmental organization partners ACTED, Concern Worldwide,
Mercy Corps, and Oxfam Intermón to distribute food vouchers, cash transfers, and locally-procured food, and to conduct food-for-assets activities for IDPs and host community members in Basse-Kotto, HauteKotto, Haut-Mbomou, Mbomou, and Ouaka prefectures.
FFP enables the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide ready-to-use therapeutic food to treat malnourished children, as well as facilitate nutrition assessments and trainings for caregivers and health workers in CAR.
FFP also supports the provision of emergency food assistance to Central African refugees sheltering in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of the Congo by ACTED, Samaritan’s Purse, and WFP.