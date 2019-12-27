Central African Republic: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - December 6, 2019

SITUATION

Persistent conflict and insecurity has left more than 600,000 people internally displaced across CAR and forced more than 593,000 people to flee to neighboring countries as refugees, according to the UN.

Though security improvements allowed more than 355,000 Central Africans to return to their places of origin between January and July, organized armed group (OAG) activities continue to drive new displacements in conflict-affected areas.

Approximately 1.6 million people in CAR will likely face Crisis (IPC 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity through April 2020, according to a November IPC analysis.* The IPC analysis projects that seasonal depletion of food stocks and insecurity may cause the number of people facing Crisis or worse outcomes to increase to 2.1 million from May to August.

Despite the ongoing harvest, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that conflict in northern and northeastern CAR, as well as recent flooding in Bangui, Basse-Kotto,

Ombella-Mpoko, Ouaka, and Ouham prefectures since October, will contribute to elevated food assistance needs in some areas.