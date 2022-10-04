Central African Republic - Floods (UN OCHA, Floodlist, media, National weather service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting several Prefectures in southern and northern Central African Republic since June, causing severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread daamge.
UN OCHA and media report, as of 4 October, 11 fatalities, three injured persons, more than 6,000 displaced people, over 2,600 damaged houses and a total of approximately 85,300 affected people across the Country.
The worst affected Prefectures are: Vakaga (with around 24,000 affected people), the Capital Bangui (20,000 affected), Ouham (13,000), Ombella M'Poko (7,000), Bamingui Bangoran (6,000), Ouham Péndé (6,000) and Nana Gribizi (5,000).
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Country, with locally very heavy rainfall over central Prefectures.