CAR

Central African Republic - Floods (UN OCHA, Floodlist, media, National weather service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting several Prefectures in southern and northern Central African Republic since June, causing severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread daamge.
  • UN OCHA and media report, as of 4 October, 11 fatalities, three injured persons, more than 6,000 displaced people, over 2,600 damaged houses and a total of approximately 85,300 affected people across the Country.
  • The worst affected Prefectures are: Vakaga (with around 24,000 affected people), the Capital Bangui (20,000 affected), Ouham (13,000), Ombella M'Poko (7,000), Bamingui Bangoran (6,000), Ouham Péndé (6,000) and Nana Gribizi (5,000).
  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Country, with locally very heavy rainfall over central Prefectures.

Related Content