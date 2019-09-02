02 Sep 2019

Central African Republic: Floods in Paoua Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n°: MDRCF025 / PCF057

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 02 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.19 MB)

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

The city of Paoua, located 487 km from the capital Bangui and Poumaïdji village, located 18 km from Paoua experienced floods in the night of 19 to 20 August 2019. These floods caused significant material and human damage. Provisional reports indicate that at least 295 households or 1,475 people, including 347 men, 356 women and 772 children are affected. Twenty-five (25) pregnant women, 18 elderly people and 10 disabled people were affected by this tragedy.

One (01) death and five (05) injuries have been recorded. Nearly 295 houses were destroyed among which 199 completely and 96 partially. Families with partially or completely damaged houses were welcomed by families and friends, thus exacerbating the already limited resources of these host families. Water and sanitation infrastructures have also been destroyed, including 94 water wells and 107 latrines. The 05 bridges connecting certain neighbourhoods to these localities have equally been destroyed. Kitchen items and beddings have been also destroyed, washed away by the floods water.

Following this disaster, more than 725 people have taken refuge in host families and others are in agricultural fields. Of the 32 neighborhoods in the city, 27 were affected by the floods but damage was only observed in 21 neighborhoods and 12 were particularly affected with an estimated population of 5,600.

