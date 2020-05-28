CAR
Central African Republic - Floods (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2020)
On 24 May, torrential rain affected the area of Bangui Capital City (39 mm of rain in 24 hours), causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to media, 3 people died, several houses collapsed and roads have been flooded.
On 28-29 May, heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected over Bangui area, and moderate to heavy rain is forecasted across the central and southern parts of the country.