Central African Republic - Floods (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2020)

  • On 24 May, torrential rain affected the area of Bangui Capital City (39 mm of rain in 24 hours), causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to media, 3 people died, several houses collapsed and roads have been flooded.

  • On 28-29 May, heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected over Bangui area, and moderate to heavy rain is forecasted across the central and southern parts of the country.

