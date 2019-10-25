Central African Republic - Floods (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2019)
Since last week, widespread floods have occurred in several parts of the country, leading to displacement and damage.
According to media reports, as of 25 October, 6,000 people have been displaced in Bangui City area and dozens of houses have been destroyed due to the overflow of Ubangi River.
Rescue and emergency teams are working to assist the affected people.
Heavy to localised very heavy rain is forecast over most of the country on 25-27 October.