Central African Republic: Floods force thousands to flee their homes

The Central African Republic (CAR) continues to face an unprecedented complex emergency aggravated by the impact of climatic conditions. About 100,000 people have been uprooted from their homes following torrential rainfall and floods in October. More than one quarter of the people affected live in Bangui and Bimbo (Ombella M’poko Prefecture), while others are in the Basse Kotto, Lobaye, Vakaga, Ouham, Nana Gribizi, Ouaka, Basse Kotto and Mbomou prefectures.

