04 Dec 2019

Central African Republic: Floods force thousands to flee their homes

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original
© OCHA/Maxime Nama
Aerial view of flooded houses in Bangassou (Mbomou Prefecture), 21 November 2019.
© OCHA/Maxime Nama

The Central African Republic (CAR) continues to face an unprecedented complex emergency aggravated by the impact of climatic conditions. About 100,000 people have been uprooted from their homes following torrential rainfall and floods in October. More than one quarter of the people affected live in Bangui and Bimbo (Ombella M’poko Prefecture), while others are in the Basse Kotto, Lobaye, Vakaga, Ouham, Nana Gribizi, Ouaka, Basse Kotto and Mbomou prefectures.

