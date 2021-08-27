Central African Republic: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation MDRCF027

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 07 August 2021, torrential rain fell on Bangui and its surroundings from 2 pm to 10 pm. Ten (10) districts of the 6th arrondissement and six (6) of Bimbo were hard hit, as well as cities of Birao and Baoro, affecting a total of about 799 households (3,952 people).

The Assessments conducted by Central African Red Cross (CARC) volunteers in Bangui, Bimbo and Bossongo Village revealed about 721 households are affected. There was only one case of injury. Since then, the rains have fallen almost every day and the situation in exposed neighbourhoods is getting worse and worse.

To date, there are a total of 721 households affected, i.e. about 3,605 people affected, including 389 men, 527 women, 2,589 children, 41 pregnant women, 151 lactating women, 18 elderly people. Several damages were observed, including 269 houses destroyed, 135 houses partially destroyed, 94 water wells destroyed, 107 latrines destroyed or flooded. In addition, some personal equipment (cookware and beddings) was destroyed by these floods. The 725 people found refuge with the host families.

In view of this situation, the Minister for Humanitarian Action organized a meeting with all the services interested in the issue and the partners on 14 August 2021 after a joint field visit. During this meeting, three main directions were given:

- Provide immediate assistance to those affected,

- Clean/clean water drains in flooded areas and;

- Seek durable solutions for areas where there are recurrent floods.

A formal request for assistance was later sent on 16 August 2021 to Humanitarian partners, justifying this DREF request.

Prior to above event, from 26 to 27 July 2021, four villages in Bossongo/Café village located 60 Km from Bangui experienced flooding following heavy torrential rains that continued until 31 July. The local councillor and village chiefs counted at least 50 totally or partially destroyed houses as well as material property destroyed. About 250 people are homeless and living with host families. Following the info bulletin of the Central African Red Cross (CARC), a counter-evaluation mission was carried out by the Head of the CARC's Disaster Management Department assisted by the IFRC emergency Team. Six (6) Bossongo volunteers were mobilized for this counter-evaluation. The IFRC, in agreement with the CARC and other actors, is making arrangements to assist the victims.