Central African Republic: Floods Appeal n°: MDRCF025

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Central African Red Cross (CARC) to deliver assistance and support the recovery of 44,918 people for 18 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: on Shelter, Livelihoods and basic needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI) and National Society Strengthening. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA).

The Disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

September 2019: Diluvian rains fell in several parts of CAR causing significant floods. The city of Paoua and its surroundings have been particularly affected.

02 September 2019: IFRC issues a DREF Operation (MDRCF025) for 141,867 Swiss francs (CHF) to assist 1,475 people.

October 2019: The rains continued throughout the national territory and several rivers emerged from their beds, causing floods in Bangui and other cities. CARC, with the support of its Movement partners, conducted rapid needs assessments in affected cities. Two Information bulletins were published on IFRC GO system.

12 October 2019: A Regional Disaster Response Team (RDRT) member from Ivory Coast Red Cross is deployed to support CARC emergency response.

25 October 2019: Government officially declared disaster and called for national and international solidarity

31 October 2019: CAR Government (through the Crisis Committee and the Interagency Coordination) officially request the CARC to manage all settlement sites November 2019: IFRC allocates a second DREF allocation and launches an Emergency Appeal of 3 million Swiss francs to assist 44,918 people for 18 months