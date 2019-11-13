Central African Republic - Flood (IOM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)
Widespread flooding has been affecting several regions of the Central African Republic (CAR).
According to the latest report of International Organisation for Migration (IOM), more than 20,000 people have been displaced as a result in Bangui (south-western CAR). Significant material damage to buildings and key infrastructure are affecting the population, already suffering from violence and poverty.
Stagnant water risks leading to an outbreak of water-borne diseases in several areas.
Locally moderate rain is forecast over south-west CAR on 13-14 November.