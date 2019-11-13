13 Nov 2019

Central African Republic - Flood (IOM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

  • Widespread flooding has been affecting several regions of the Central African Republic (CAR).

  • According to the latest report of International Organisation for Migration (IOM), more than 20,000 people have been displaced as a result in Bangui (south-western CAR). Significant material damage to buildings and key infrastructure are affecting the population, already suffering from violence and poverty.

  • Stagnant water risks leading to an outbreak of water-borne diseases in several areas.

  • Locally moderate rain is forecast over south-west CAR on 13-14 November.

