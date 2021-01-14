Central African Republic – First post-election attacks on Bangui (DG ECHO, MINUSCA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 January 2021)

Two coordinated attacks have been carried out by the non-state armed groups of the Coalition of the Patriots for Change (CPC) in Bangui, the capital city of Central African Republic (CAR), in the early hours of 13 January.

The fights have resumed sporadically throughout the day but the United Nations Multidimensional Intergrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) announced that the assailants had been pushed back.

Another attack was launched by the CPC in the city of Bimbo, 20 km west of Bangui. Civilians had to be evacuated. It seems the insurgents have not made any significant inroads.

As a result of the clashes, one Blue Helmet had been killed and another wounded. There have been losses and arrests on the side of the CPC but the numbers still need to be confirmed as well as the numbers of the casualties among civilians.