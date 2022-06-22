Central African Republic: Fires in Bakala - Operation Update no. 1, DREF n° MDRCF028

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This operation update is to extend for 2 months the implementation timeframe of this operation and informs stakeholders on progress. The extended weeks will serve to complete the awareness sessions started late due to a global delay on the implementation resulting from administrative issues in launching the necessary agreements first with NS and with suppliers. No changes to the action plan nor the budget which remains unchanged with a last transfer to be received by Central African Red Cross Society for the remaining activities:

I. Completion of the monitoring visit of constructed emergency shelter done as per detailed table in the Operational Strategy, and the ongoing community sensitizations around WASH and health risks that include COVID-19 and Ebola while ensuring feedbacks are collected and field team is monitoring the situation.

II. Implementing the construction of emergency latrines (100) with the participation of communities, assuming that necessary trainings are conducted; the rehabilitation of 24 water points; carry out Post distribution monitoring; and lessons learnt workshop by the end of the operation.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since 27 February 2022, the villages of Daudet (35 km), Kongbakou (25 km), Moroubas (18 km), Banziri (18 km), Banguela (17 km) and Bakala-centre in the town of Bakala have been affected by fires causing significant material damage.

The rapid assessment conducted by the Central African Red Cross (CARC) identified urgent needs in no-food items and emergency shelter for nearly 503 families whose homes were totally or partially destroyed, basic household items (blankets, mats, cooking utensils, etc.), drinking water, access to appropriate sanitation and in the area of reducing the increased health risks, particularly malaria, cholera, and polio, caused by the fires. With the arrival of the rainy season, high winds associated with torrential rains became more frequent, causing significant damage and new needs within communities in the area. It was felt that a more thorough needs assessment was required. This could lead to a revision of the budget to cover the needs and to be able to develop an adequate response action plan.

The DREF allocation MDRCF018 has enabled emergency assistance activities to be carried out for 503 of the most vulnerable families in the areas of sanitation, hygiene promotion and distribution of non-food items, first aid.