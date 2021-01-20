Central African Republic - Final results of the presidential election released and transport corridor under attack (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2021)

The Constitutional Court declared on 18 January incumbent President Touadéra winner of the presidential elections of the first round held on 27 December 2020.

There was an attempt to unlock the road link between Bangui and the border of Cameroun. 30 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance and freight for the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were attacked by the “Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement" (CPC) on 19 January, with three truck drivers wounded. The blockage of this main trade route is causing shortages of food and other essential goods.

Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, tweeted on the truck attacks, stressing that “these go against international humanitarian law” and reiterating “calls for aid to be allowed to reach the people in need, in safety and unhampered”.