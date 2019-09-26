Central African Republic: EU mobilises additional 60 million euros

In the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, Neven Mimica, the Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, met the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Speaking on that occasion, the Commissioner announced that an additional 60 million euros would be made available to support the implementation of the peace agreement signed in February. This brings the EU's total financial support for the Central African Republic (CAR) to 442 million euros for 2014-2020.

Commissioner Mimica stated: ‘The EU has decided to grant an additional 60 million euros to the Central African Republic to support the implementation of the peace agreement signed last February. Actions will focus on redeploying the State throughout the territory, improving the population's access to basic services and preparing the 2020 elections. The momentum created by the signing of the Peace Agreement in February must be maintained, and the people must soon feel the benefits of peace in order to prevent any backsliding.'

The EU is the Central African Republic's leading partner in terms of development cooperation and humanitarian aid. EU support for CAR under the 11th European Development Fund stands at 442 million euros. Since 2014, the EU has provided a total of 850 million euros in support for CAR, all instruments combined, of which 140 million is humanitarian aid.

Background

The European Union's strategic objectives in its cooperation with CAR are to: (i) help stabilise the territory and make it safe; (ii) strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law and improve governance; and (iii) reestablish basic services for the population, create jobs and foster a favourable business climate that will help the private sector to grow.

The Bêkou Trust Fund was created in 2014 by the EU, France, Germany and the Netherlands, which were joined by Italy and Switzerland in 2015, and has helped to improve living conditions for a large part of the population by providing access to healthcare, food, jobs and entrepreneurship training. The Fund, for which the mandate has been extended until December 2020, currently has a budget of 262 million euros, of which 234 million euros have already been committed.

For more information

Cooperation with the Central African Republic

Bêkou Trust Fund

IP/19/5813

Press contacts:

Carlos MARTIN RUIZ DE GORDEJUELA (+32 2 296 53 22)

Christina WUNDER (+32 2 299 22 56)

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email