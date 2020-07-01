Central African Republic: Ebola Virus Disease Epidemic Preparedness - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Operation n° MDRCF026

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The situation began on 30 May 2020 when the Provincial Director of Health of Equateur province informed of the occurrence of 4 deaths in the Air Congo district of Mbandaka health zone in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prior to their death, the affected persons had fever and bleeding during the period of May 18-30, 2020, leading to suspicions of EVD cases.

This suspicion was confirmed on 1 June 2020, the Ministry of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) declared the 11th outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Equateur province, which has a geographical proximity to Bangui, the capital of CAR and shares significant trade and social links with the Central African Republic (CAR) and the Republic of Congo, which also shares borders with CAR.

As of 24 June:

A total of 24 cases (21 confirmed and 3 probable), with 13 deaths (for a case fatality rate of 54,2%)

11 health areas affected across 5 health zones - 1,735 contacts of cases identified, of whom 93,6% were contacted by the health authorities within the last 24 hours.

254 alerts of suspected EVD cases, 68,1% of which were investigated within the benchmark 24 hours - 5,104 contacts, contacts of contacts and frontline workers vaccinated against EVD, following a ring vaccination strategy.

These risks of an EVD outbreak come at a time when the CAR has been facing an unprecedented socio-political, security and humanitarian crisis since December 2012. This crisis, which occurred in a context of chronic underdevelopment, has affected all pillars of the health system and reduced the country's capacity to respond without international support.

This is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been changing exponentially in recent weeks.

Discussions between the National Society, the IFRC CAR Country Office and MoH in Bangui began as soon as the 11th EVD outbreak was officially declared in the DRC. However, the MoH's position and the request to the partners was not clarified until 16 June 2020, after a telephone meeting with the Minister's office. It is only after MoH made clear what support it needed from CARC that this DREF request was developed. In addition, the Head of Country office had to undergo a medical evacuation in the week starting on 22 June, which offset work schedules within the already lean IFRC country team, thus delayed finalization of this EPoA.