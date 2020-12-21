CAR
Central African Republic (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- The security situation in the northwest of the country is rapidly deteriorating. On 18 December, multiple clashes and attacks were reported in and around Bossembele (150 km from Bangui), but after two days of fighting the rebels occupied the areas up to Mbaïki (107 km from Bangui) on 20 December, the scene of heavy fighting.
- Leaders of the three main armed rebel groups announced a coalition on 19 December, called the ‘Coalition of Patriots for Change’ (CPC). With less than a week to go until the Presidential election to be held on 27 December 2020, the attacks could have a significant impact on the electoral process.
- For now, the situation remains calm in Bangui and the authorities have deployed additional security forces to safeguard the stability. Nevertheless, the situation may change, if the armed groups continue their way to Bangui.
- This umpteenth insecurity has resulted in the suspension of humanitarian activities in certain parts of the country.