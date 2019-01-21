21 Jan 2019

Central African Republic - Death of humanitarian worker (DG ECHO, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Jan 2019

  • According to recent reports, on 18 January, a humanitarian worker was killed following a violent burglary of his home in the town of Bambari. This is the second killing affecting the humanitarian community in the Central Africn Republic since the beginning of the year.

  • The Central African Republic continues to be one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. In 2018, seven humanitarian workers were killed.

