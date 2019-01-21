Central African Republic - Death of humanitarian worker (DG ECHO, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2019)
According to recent reports, on 18 January, a humanitarian worker was killed following a violent burglary of his home in the town of Bambari. This is the second killing affecting the humanitarian community in the Central Africn Republic since the beginning of the year.
The Central African Republic continues to be one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. In 2018, seven humanitarian workers were killed.