12 Feb 2020

Central African Republic: Crime forces ICRC to limit operations in Nana-Grébizi

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original
© Christophe Da Silva / ICRC
Internally Displaced People in Kaga-Bandoro, Central African Republic
© Christophe Da Silva / ICRC

Bangui (ICRC) – Following a number of security incidents that have endangered its personnel and its operations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been obliged to suspend the movements of its teams and to drastically reduce its humanitarian operations in Kaga-Bandoro, which lies in Nana-Grébizi in the north-central region of the Central African Republic.

On 6 February, armed individuals entered the residences of ICRC employees in Kaga-Bandoro, where the organization is conducting major programmes for people affected by conflict and violence. The individuals physically attacked the guards and stole items from the premises.

"This is totally unacceptable. We cannot work under such conditions," declared Bruce Biber, deputy head of the ICRC's delegation in the Central African Republic. "We have no choice but to scale down our humanitarian operations and restrict the movements of our teams until acceptable security conditions are restored. However, we will maintain services related to emergencies at Kaga-Bandoro Hospital and the water supply for the displaced persons' site.

The security situation has worsened considerably in recent years, with increased crime affecting both the local population and humanitarian agencies. In recent months, a number of serious incidents have affected the security of the organization's personnel and its operations in Kaga-Bandoro, including the intrusion of armed individuals into the ICRC's offices on 10 October last year. An ICRC team working in the field was attacked and robbed the same month.

ICRC programmes in the Nana-Grébizi region are saving lives and reducing the suffering of thousands of people affected by conflict and violence. At the beginning of this year, the ICRC was preparing to expand its health services at Kaga-Bandoro Hospital and to launch programmes aimed at supporting agriculture and improving access to water in rural areas. "A humanitarian worker is not a target," Biber emphasized. "Every attack endangers our ability to help those most in need."

People in the Central African Republic are already suffering the effects of conflict and violence. Increasingly, they are also suffering because of the resulting increase in crime and deterioration in security conditions. The country is one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian personnel to work, with staff and facilities becoming regular targets for gangs of criminals. The ICRC calls on all concerned to make increased efforts to restore order and security, so that people can receive the aid they so desperately need.

For further information, please contact:

Daddy Rabiou Oumarou, ICRC Bangui, odaddyrabiou@icrc.org, +236 75 64 30 07

Aurélie Lachant, ICRC Geneva, alachant@icrc.org, +41 79 244 64 05

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.