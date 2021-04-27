Central African Republic - Covid-19: Supply Dashboard (26 April 2021)

Context

Since the first COVID-19 case was detected on 14 March 2020, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 6,359 cases, including 5,500 recoveries and 87 deaths. As of 25 April, 47,126 people have been tested. 91 per cent of the confirmed cases are attributed to local transmission.

In complementarity to the government’s effort, the humanitarian continues to scale up emergency response at national and decentralized level.

Severe shortages of basic COVID-19 supplies are experienced and current pipelines are insufficient to cover the pressing needs.

Urgent support is required to ensure access to healthcare and protection for health personnel and workers on the frontline.