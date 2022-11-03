Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #58 (Reporting period: 01/10/2022 to 31/10/2022)

Highlights

• In support of its ongoing efforts to develop a funding model to enable the reactivation of its internet services, the ETC conducted a survey of its users across all 10 locations to assess the impact of the disruption. Over 80 percent of respondents agreed that it was important to urgently restore the ETC services.

• The ETC took part in a joint mission to Bangassou from 11-13 October with INTERSOS the Central African Red Cross to plan for the establishment of an ETC Learning Centre and cybercafé.

• The ETC worked with UNDSS restore two UN security communications radios channels that had been out of service for two weeks.