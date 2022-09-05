Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #56 (Reporting period: 01/08/2022 to 31/08/2022)

Highlights

• From 24-26 August, the ETC undertook a joint mission with OCHA and implementing partner INTERSOS to the camp for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Bria to follow up on activities to improve the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM).

• The free-of-charge ETC phone booth service in the IDP camp in Bria was reoperationalized on 2 August, after an increase in demand caused the service to be shut down in the last week of July. In August, an average of 41 calls were made per week.

• The ETC is continuing its efforts to raise the necessary funds to reactivate internet services in the 10 sites that were disconnected as of 1 August due to a persistent shortfall in funding.

Activities

Internet connectivity

The ETC continues its efforts to raise the necessary funds to reactivate internet services in 10 sites―Alindao, Bambari, Bouar, Bria, Bossangoa, Bangassou, Birao, Kaga Bandoro, Paoua, and Zemio. The ETC connectivity services were disconnected in the 10 sites as of 1 August due to a persistent shortfall in funding.

Connectivity services continue to be provided to 25 users in Batangafo through a VSAT set up in 2019, thanks to the in-kind donation of Global ETC partners Ericsson Response and emergency.lu.