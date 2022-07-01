Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #54 (Reporting period: 01/06/2022 to 30/06/2022)

Highlights

• From 15-17 June, the ETC took part in a joint mission with INTERSOS and the WFP construction team to Bria’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp to assess the ETC phone booth setup and identify ways to improve the service.

• The ETC is working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and INTERSOS for a project to provide a learning centre and cyber cafe for the affected population in Bangassou.

Activities

Coordination

The ETC coordinated a series of evaluation meetings with partners involved in the project to deliver additional services for communities in the form of a learning centre and cyber cafe in Bangassou. The ETC is working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the project partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and INTERSOS.

The ETC received a request from Cinema Numerique Africa (CNA), a mobile cinema which brings entertainment and education to impacted communities, to assist in improving their power efficiency. The ETC conducted a solar usage capacity assessment of several CNA kiosks in Bangui on 03 June for this purpose.

Internet connectivity

In June, the ETC provided internet connectivity services to 580 humanitarians across 11 sites in CAR serving 12 UN agencies and 56 i/NGOs to facilitate the humanitarian response.

The ETC completed network maintenance on connectivity services in Bouar from 21-23 June. On 23 June, the ETC resolved an issue with the power supply in Kaga Bandoro.