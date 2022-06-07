Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #53 (Reporting period: 01/05/2022 to 31/05/2022)

Highlights

• In May, the ETC provided internet connectivity services to 590 humanitarians across 11 sites in CAR serving 12 UN agencies and 56 I/NGOs in order to facilitate the humanitarian response.

• The ETC delivered training on basic radio procedures to four Médecins du Monde radio operators and 10 other staff from 30 May to 02 June. Further training sessions for additional Médecins du Monde staff are planned to take place in June.

• The ETC received two duplexers configured by MINUSCA for radio channel 11 in Kaga Bondoro and WFP channel 8 in Bangui. The ETC replaced the duplexer for WFP radio channel 8 in Bangui on 30 May.

This will improve security communications services for humanitarians.