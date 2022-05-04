Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #52 (Reporting period: 01/04/2022 to 30/04/2022 )

• In April, the ETC provided internet connectivity services to 525 humanitarians across 11 sites in CAR to facilitate the humanitarian response, including for 12 UN agencies and 56 I/NGOs.

• A mission was carried out from 1-3 April in Bambari to re-establish radio channel 5, managed by the UN Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS).

• The ETC provided support to the Red Cross to assess their office premises in Bangui in preparation for the installation of a HF/VHF radio communications network.