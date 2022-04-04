Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #51 (Reporting period 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2022)

Highlights

• The ETC conducted a joint mission with the Central African Red Cross (CARC) and WFP to Bangassou from 22-24 March to assess rehabilitation and ICT needs of the site identified to set up a cybercafé for use by displaced communities there.

• A meeting with INTERSOS—key partner in providing services for communities in Bria— took place on 14 March to discuss 2022 projects and the expansion of Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) services.

• Connectivity services for humanitarians in Batangafo are finally operational, following a second mission which took place from 8-11 March to stabilize the link. The service went down in September 2021.