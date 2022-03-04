Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #50 (Reporting period 01/02/2022 to 28/02/2022)

The ETC was activated in C.A.R. in December 2013 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every month.

Highlights

A mission was carried out from 4–8 February to restore ETC internet connectivity services in Batangafo with new equipment sent by partner Ericsson Response. The service had been down since September 2021, when an outage occurred.

From 8–11 February, the ETC in CAR conducted a mission to relocate radio equipment from a damaged tower in N’Dele. The reinstallation of the equipment to a new tower allowed for the reactivation of channels 5 and 11 used by humanitarian responders.