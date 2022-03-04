CAR
Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #50 (Reporting period 01/02/2022 to 28/02/2022)
Attachments
The ETC was activated in C.A.R. in December 2013 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every month.
Highlights
A mission was carried out from 4–8 February to restore ETC internet connectivity services in Batangafo with new equipment sent by partner Ericsson Response. The service had been down since September 2021, when an outage occurred.
From 8–11 February, the ETC in CAR conducted a mission to relocate radio equipment from a damaged tower in N’Dele. The reinstallation of the equipment to a new tower allowed for the reactivation of channels 5 and 11 used by humanitarian responders.
The ETC continues to provide services for communities in Bria to enable access to information. Since the services were launched in September 2021, 2,276 cases have been registered via the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM). The CFM enables people to explain their needs and to request assistance.