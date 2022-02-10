Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #49 (Reporting period 01/01/2022 to 31/01/2022)

The ETC was activated in C.A.R. in December 2013 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every month.

Highlights

• Critical funding of US$450,000 has been committed by OCHA to support the expansion of ETC Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) services in an additional five locations in 2022 – Bambari, Batangafo, Bossangoa, Kaga Bandoro, and Paoua.

• The ETC increased the capacity of the solar power system in Zemio to improve the performance of internet services in the hub.

• A mission is planned from 1–4 February to restore internet services in Batangafo with equipment provided by Ericsson Response. ETC internet services have been unavailable in Batangafo since 27 September 2021.