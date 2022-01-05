Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #48 (Reporting period 01/12/2021 to 31/12/2021)

The ETC was activated in C.A.R. in December 2013 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every month. The next report will be issued on or around 31/01/2022.

Highlights

Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) per week are using the ETC’s freeof-charge phone booth service in Bria to call family and to request assistance. Read the story here.

ETC service users gave an overall user satisfaction rate of 77 percent across the core ETC services and activities provided in CAR. There is a need to ramp up support provided to humanitarians using ETC services.