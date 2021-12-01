CAR

Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #47 (Reporting period 01/11/2021 to 30/11/2021)

Highlights

  • The ETC submitted its draft proposal and budget of US$1.95 million to the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2022.
  • The 2021 survey to assess user satisfaction rates of ETC services and activities was launched on 11 November and will close on 2 December. All users of ETC services are encouraged to participate here.
  • An inter-agency team deployed to Paoua and Kaga Bandoro to implement Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendations to enhance security communications services.

