Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #46 (Reporting period 01/09/2021 to 31/10/2021)

Highlights

·A Global ETC mission to CAR was conducted with the Regional Bureau in Dakar (RBD) from 25 September to 9 October to review operational requirements and 2022 planning, alongside the ETC team in CAR. The findings informed the ETC’s draft submission to the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

·The ETC launched the phone booth and charging station project for affected communities in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Bria on 25 September to enable access to critical sources of information. Read more about the services for communities in Bria here.

·The ETC automated the feedback system used in the UNICEF-led Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) in Bria, which is enabling people to explain their needs and to request assistance in a timely manner.

·All operational information on the ETC in CAR – including dashboards, infographics and factsheets – can be found on the ETC website.