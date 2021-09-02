Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #45 (Reporting period 01/07/2021 to 31/08/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC received US$160,000 from the OCHA Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) to provide vital communications services for humanitarians and affected communities. The ETC is now 37 percent funded in 2021.

• Data connectivity services have been restored in Bossangoa, disrupted since late 2020. The migration of satellite equipment to improve data connectivity services has also been finalized in Bossangoa, as part of a largescale national and global project.

• In Kaga Bandoro, the ETC implemented improvements to services provided by the Security Operations Centre (SOC) as part of Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendations, including restoring two VHF radio channels