Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #44 (Reporting period 01/05/2021 to 30/06/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC is providing emergency connectivity services for a forum of 52 INGOs in Bangui at a common operations centre for the International NGO Coordination Committee (CCO), following a city-wide connectivity services blackout of the main Internet service provider in CAR.

• The ETC has launched the phone booth project for affected communities in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Bria. The phone booths will enable affected populations to communicate with their families and contact humanitarian helplines free of charge.

• The dedicated COVID-19 call centre in Bangui, managed by the Ministry of Health (MoH), re-opened on 18 June. The ETC supported the reopening of the ‘1212’ hotline by setting up communications equipment, training operator staff and recruiting technical supervisors.

ETC Activities

Internet connectivity

• Throughout May and June, the ETC provided Internet connectivity services to an average of 483 users across up to 12 sites in CAR to facilitate the humanitarian response.

• Due to a major fire in the server room of the primary service provider in CAR on 6 June, there has been a city-wide connectivity services blackout in Bangui impacting on the activities of UN agencies and INGOs. In response to a request from the humanitarian community to support the worst affected organizations, the ETC is providing Internet connectivity services to a forum of 52 INGOs in Bangui at a common operations centre for the International NGO Coordination Committee (CCO)