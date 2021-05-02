Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #43 (Reporting period 01/03/2021 to 30/04/2021)

These Situation Reports will be distributed every two months. The next report will be issued on or around 30/06/21.

Highlights

• In collaboration with INTERSOS, the ETC has finalized the installation of designated phone booths in Bria’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp to improve access to communications services for affected communities.

• The ETC supported Action Against Hunger (ACF) in Bangui to resolve issues with their HF/VHF radio network coverage and to improve their security telecommunications infrastructure.

• The ETC conducted a mission to Bossangoa to restore and expand VHF radio network coverage to 20 kilometres to enable humanitarian responders working outside the city to communicate with those located in Bossangoa.

ETC Activities

Internet connectivity

• The ETC provided Internet connectivity services to an average of 521 users across 11 sites in CAR in March and April to facilitate the humanitarian response.

• The ETC provided remote support to address power and connectivity issues impacting on ETC Internet services provided to humanitarians in Zemio. Internet connectivity services are now reactivated in this location.