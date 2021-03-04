CAR
Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #42 (Reporting period 01/02/2021 to 28/02/2021)
Highlights
• The ETC set up Internet connectivity services for the humanitarian community in Zemio, bringing the total number of sites to 11.
• The ETC deployed to Bossangoa to restore Internet connectivity services and Bouar to restore VHF radio services used by the humanitarian community.
• To support the UNICEF-led Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) in Bria, the ETC installed the customer relationship management system on devices that will be used to capture feedback and complaints online.