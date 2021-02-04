Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #41 (Reporting period 01/01/2021 to 31/01/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC is tentatively planning several missions that had been delayed due to the escalation of conflict across the country, following the general election held on 27 December.

• In response to a request from the humanitarian community, the ETC deployed to Zemio on 29 January to set up Internet connectivity services for responders there.

• The ETC is formalizing an agreement with the authorities in Bangassou to set up the planned information and learning hub in one of the city’s buildings.