Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #40 (Reporting period 01/12/2020 to 31/12/2020)

Highlights

• The ETC in CAR finalized its submission to the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) with a total budget request of US$871,170.

• The ETC has prepared an expenditure plan for the US$160,000 received from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF). This fund will primarily support the provision of services for communities and Internet connectivity.

• The 2020 ETC user satisfaction survey for CAR resulted in an overall satisfaction rate of 85%.

The demand for improved Internet connectivity services is being taken into account in the ETC’s 2021 work planning.