Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #39 (Reporting period 01/11/2020 to 30/11/2020)

Highlights

• The ETC has improved the connectivity services in Bangassou for humanitarians.

• The ETC is delivering VHF/HF radio training in Birao from 25 November-2 December for seven radio operators from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilized Mission (MINUSCA).

• The ETC is supporting the reopening of the dedicated COVID-19 call centre in Bangui. The team has installed equipment in a prefab structure which has been set up in the premises of the Ministry of Health (MoH).