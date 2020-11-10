Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #38 (Reporting Period: 01/08/2020 to 31/10/2020)

Highlights

• The ETC has received US$160,000 from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) to carry out some of the activities planned in 2020 which will continue into 2021.

• The ETC in CAR submitted its inputs to the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) with a total requirement of $871,170 to deliver ETC services.

• The ETC is supporting the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) project led by UNICEF in Bria that was launched in late September. The CFM enables affected communities to contact humanitarians to explain their needs and to request assistance.

ETC Activities

Coordination and funding

• The ETC has received US$160,000 from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) to carry out some of the activities planned in 2020 which will continue into 2021.

• The ETC in CAR submitted its inputs to the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) with a total requirement of $871,170 to maintain Internet connectivity services, implement the remaining Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendations to upgrade security telecommunications infrastructure across CAR and finalize three services for communities’ projects in Bria and Bangassou.