Central African Republic Conflict - ETC Situation Report #37 (Reporting Period: 01/07/2020 to 31/07/2020)

Highlights

ETC Activities

• The dedicated COVID-19 call centre set up by the ETC in Bangui was officially opened by the Ministry of Health on 15 July. Five operators started taking calls on the toll-free 1212 helpline on 16 July and are providing 24/7 support and advice to callers and referring potential cases of COVID-19 to the national Ministry of Health. The ETC is preparing to install a call centre management system and is recruiting one IT manager to oversee this management system. See coverage of the call centre opening here.

• The construction of critical infrastructure to finalize the Information and Learning Hub in Bangassou is being planned with implementing partner INTERSOS. The ETC will install solar power solutions to ensure a reliable and sustainable power source for equipment. Procurement of equipment such as laptops is ongoing. Once completed, the hub in Bangassou will empower affected communities to develop digital skills and help them to connect with humanitarians.

• The ETC in CAR continues to plan for the implementation of designated phone booths and a Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) in Bria to enable affected communities to contact humanitarians to explain their needs, request assistance and provide feedback.

• The Global ETC continues to develop the chatbot solution and implementation process with partners. The ETC in CAR is planning to roll out the chatbot solution once developed to enable health partners and humanitarian organizations to communicate and provide fact-based, country-specific information in the context of COVID-19 and beyond.

• The recruitment of a new ETC Coordinator in CAR is ongoing.